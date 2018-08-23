Dog that bit 4 children in Montreal North won't be euthanized yet

Montreal police have obtained a court order to halt plans to euthanize a dog that bit and seriously injured two children in Montreal North, according to a spokesperson for the borough.

The dog will not be euthanized before the Crown decides whether to lay charges in relation to the incident, Daniel Bussières, the spokesperson, told Radio-Canada on Thursday.

The SPVM said its investigation into the incident is ongoing and would not comment further.

Neither the borough nor police will say why the dog must be kept alive.

The dog, described by police as a "one-and-a-half-year-old pit bull that weighs 70 pounds," bit and injured four children and two adults in a home in Montreal North last Sunday.

According to witness and victim testimonies inside the nine-page police report, a 62-year-old family member had taken the dog in a day earlier and intended to bring it to the SPCA.

The dog was meant to wear a muzzle 24 hours a day, but freed itself. Four children, the 62-year-old woman and a man who tried to intervene were also injured.

No charges have been laid yet in relation to the incident.