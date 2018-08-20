Dog severely injures 2 children in Montreal North

Two young siblings were seriously injured on Sunday when they were attacked by a dog in a Montreal North apartment.

Police say the siblings' family was looking after the dog, which belonged to an acquaintance, when it attacked a four-year-old girl in the family's apartment on Saint-Michel Boulevard Sunday morning.

The girl was transported to hospital by the family with severe head injuries. Montreal police say she needed at least 16 stitches.

Police say family members locked the dog in the apartment where it later bit the girl's seven-year-old brother as he was trying to leave the dwelling, seriously injuring his arm.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police, said the boy needed emergency surgery.

Police say several people called 911 and at least one citizen intervened in the attack, hitting the animal in the head. An adult also suffered a minor injury.

"At the arrival of police officers, the dog was already under control by citizens," said Brabant.

Brabant said the children's grandmother had taken the dog from somebody she knew on Saturday. The previous owner wanted to get rid of the dog, he said. The grandmother's plan was to bring it to an animal shelter for adoption, he said.

Police are now investigating the incident, looking to see if charges of negligence could be laid against the grandmother.

Montreal police have turned the dog over to the SPCA, Brabant said, and an evaluation will determine the dog's breed.

"It was an aggressive dog," said Brabant. "But we don't [know] the type of dog."

According to the new City of Montreal bylaw, the dog could be euthanized within 48 hours.

With files from Lauren McCallum and Presse Canadienne