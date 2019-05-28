Doctor warned man with epilepsy not to drive on morning of deadly Quebec City crash

A Quebec City man with epilepsy, who is standing trial for criminal negligence causing death, had been warned several times he should not drive, according to testimony from his neurologist.

Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche is accused of causing a three-car accident on Aug. 10, 2016, which killed a 27-year-old pregnant woman.

Marie-Pier Gagné had just left the CHUL hospital, in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood, where she'd had a checkup on her pregnancy, then in its 40th week.

She was standing at a pedestrian crosswalk between the hospital and the Place Laurier shopping mall, when Falardeau-Laroche's car skipped the curb.

Gagné died of her injuries. The baby was delivered safely.

Falardeau-Laroche is also charged with two counts of criminal negligence: one for injuring another woman involved in the crash, and one count for causing bodily harm to Gagné's baby.

The accused's neurologist testified he had told his patient at least seven times, from the time Falardeau-Laroche was 13 years old, that he should not drive.

"It was really disappointing for him — a huge loss," testified Dr. Michel Sylvain about the time he temporarily withdrew his patient's licence in 2012.

'You're not driving are you?'

The morning of the crash, Falardeau-Laroche saw his neurologist after having had a number of problems with his epilepsy.

"The first question I had for him was, 'You're not driving are you?'" testified Dr. Sylvain before Quebec court Judge Pierre L. Rousseau.

Sylvain testified his patient said, "yes" and then "yes, no," explaining that he sometimes drove around the parking lot at his work.

Marie-Pier Gagné, seen here in a June 2016 Facebook post, was 40 weeks pregnant when she was hit by a car in front of Quebec City's CHUL hospital. (Marie-Pier Gagné/Facebook)

"He was unhappy, he grumbled and he swore," reported Sylvain.

Sylvain said he "clearly" remembers feeling that Falardeau-Laroche understood, on Aug. 10, 2016, that he was barred from driving because of his condition.

He recommended Falardeau-Laroche consider surgery because the epilepsy was having "major repercussions" on his patient's life.

Sylvain described the then 22-year-old as anxious, as someone who drank alcohol daily and who was afraid of having an epileptic episode, which would cause him to temporarily lose consciousness.

During cross-examination, Falardeau-Laroche's laywer, Simon Roy, said he wants the neurologist's testimony excluded from evidence, because the written notes Sylvain took that day were destroyed.

Only a transcript from a dictaphone remains — a recording the doctor made after finding out Falardeau-Laroche had been involved in a car crash.

"I was aware of what happened when I dictated this report," testified Sylvain. "But I didn't change anything or try to use the right words because of that."

Testimony resumes on Wednesday. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.