Quebecers, with or without ties to Ukraine, step up aid efforts as war escalates

When asked how his family in western Ukraine is coping with the intensifying conflict, Igor Meda, who lives in Laval, Que., replied bluntly "It's war, sir. It's war."

"It's going well but with my family, and my wife's family, in general, it's a catastrophe over there," Meda told Radio-Canada's Tout un Matin.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in its sixth day. Russia has been pounding civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, and a convoy of tanks and other vehicles continues to threaten the capital, Kyiv. Many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

Meda is one of many members of the Ukrainian diaspora in Quebec mobilizing to help loved ones back home.

They're collecting food, clothes and medicine, he said, and the plan is to deliver the donations as soon as possible by air and sea.

WATCH | Ukrainian Montrealer explains how the conflict is affecting her loved ones:

Concordia student says family, friends in Ukraine appreciate any support they can receive Duration 0:57 Olha Hnatyshyn, a university student in Montreal, says family and friends in her home country appreciate all forms of support. 0:57

"Ukraine is a strong nation," Meda said. "I think Ukrainians that are across the world, anywhere, are organizing themselves and are trying to help. They're sending whatever there is that can help."

Olha Hnatyshyn, who studies economics at Concordia University, said images of the armed conflict are shocking.

Both her parents live in Lviv, which is near the border with Poland, and she has friends in other parts of the country.

She said her shock has turned into anger, and she's trying to channel those emotions into positive action. She says she's taken part in protests and is donating as much as she can.

People crowd on a platform as they wait to board a Lviv-bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press)

"I received today a message from my friend in Kharkiv pleading for help because they don't have medicine for kids with diabetes," she said.

Images of the war have also motivated people who are not of Ukrainian descent to step up and pitch in.

Doctor, father of 2, heads to Ukraine to help

Dr. Julien Auger, a 35-year-old father of two who practises family medicine north of Montreal in the city of Saint-Jerôme, says he is getting ready to leave for Ukraine to provide medical care to those in need.

The family doctor said he heard Ukraine's call for help in hospitals, and decided he would sign up with the country's health ministry.

"I don't know how to fight. I am not a soldier but I can at least help to care for people who need it over there," he said.

"Like a lot of people, I wondered if I could do something to help the Ukrainians."

Dr. Julien Auger, who practises family medicine in Saint-Jerôme, Que., is preparing to head to Ukraine to provide medical care. (Facebook)

Auger said some of his friends and family are concerned about the risk he is taking, while others support his initiative.

"I'm hoping that it can be an example for others, and help mobilize others," he said.

Hnatyshyn, whose parents live in Ukraine, says contributions from those who are not of Ukrainian descent aren't going unnoticed.

"I see it with my parents. They know and appreciate every single effort."