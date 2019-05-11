Fatal shooting at DIX30 restaurant linked to organized crime
Shooting came just days after Mafia-linked man gunned down at Laval hotel
Quebec provincial police have confirmed that a shooting last week at a Brossard restaurant was linked to organized crime.
Police posted on Twitter Friday that they had obtained new information about the shooting that allowed them to make that link.
On May 10, a man opened fire in a restaurant in the DIX30 shopping centre.
A 25-year-old man was shot, and died that night in hospital.
The victim was not known to police.
The suspect fled the scene on foot toward Highway 10, and has not yet been found.
Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne
