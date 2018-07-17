Dispatches from Quebec's Lower North Shore: Aboard the Bella Desgagnés

The Bella Desgagnés is more than a ferry or a cargo ship. For thousands of residents on Quebec's Lower North Shore, it is their lifeline — an essential link to the rest of the province.

Over the next week, we'll be on board as the ship makes its weekly run from Rimouski to Blanc Sablon, hopping off along the way to visit some of Quebec's most remote communities.

Between these ports of call, we'll be sending dispatches from the ship.

For the crew of the Bella Desgagnés, placing shipping containers aboard is like playing a huge game of Tetris. Every bit of space counts. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCQuebec?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCQuebec</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lnsferrytrip2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lnsferrytrip2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/BDPISpeGgT">pic.twitter.com/BDPISpeGgT</a> —@PeterTardifCBC

Almost 100 metres in length and weighing in at 6,655 tonnes, the Bella delivers fresh goods and provides transportation to the Lower North Shore during the summer months.

''Pretty much everything you want to carry, we'll try to find a way to bring it to your home," said Mathieu Roy, the ship's first officer.

It's up to Roy to supervise the loading and unloading of the cargo at each port. He has to make sure the weight is evenly distributed to keep the ship stable as it sails across the St. Lawrence River and into the gulf.

From pick-up trucks to television sets to heavy machinery, everything finds its place.

When a classic silver Airstream trailer rolls up to the dock in Rimouski for the onward voyage, Roy has to break off our interview to recalculate how to fit it into a space he had reserved for a much smaller trailer.

''Saying no to a client is not something I like to do.''

Check out the top cargo container on the starboard side: in the end, Roy found a spot for the Airstream trailer. (Julia Page/CBC)

