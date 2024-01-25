Quebec City cardinal faces sexual assault allegations in class-action suit

As part of an ongoing class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec, a high-ranking member of the Roman Catholic Church in the province is now facing allegations of sexual assault.

The class action lawsuit targeting the archdiocese was authorized in June 2022.

Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix has now also been named in court documents that were presented Thursday morning.

The class action now also names the Séminaire de Quebec, a revered institution responsible for creating of Université Laval, the first francophone university in North America.

The alleged incidents involving Lacroix took place between 1987 and 1988 in Quebec City when the plaintiff was 17. Lacroix is accused of touching her without her consent.

The woman is not named in the court documents.

From 1982 to 1987, Lacroix served as the secretary-general of the Pie-X secular institute in Quebec City. From 1985 to 1987, he was also the director of the Maison du Renouveau du Québec, which is described on its website as a gathering place for prayer open to people of all walks of life.

Lacroix was ordained as a priest in 1988.

Lacroix, who is now 66, became archbishop of Quebec in February 2011. He was appointed as a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2014.

Since August 2022, 46 more alleged victims have come forward to be part of the class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec, bringing that total up to 147, according to the Arsenault Dufresne Wee Avocats law firm.

And since then, 15 more people with ties to the archdiocese have been named in court documents.

At least seven people allege to have been sexually assaulted by priests either at the Séminaire or on grounds controlled by the Séminaire.