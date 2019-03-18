Skip to Main Content
Highway 10 westbound closed in Granby area after diesel spill

Firefighters are cleaning up 400 litres of spilled fuel in Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby

CBC News ·
The Sûreté du Québec closed the highway this morning near Granby, Que. ( Brigitte Marcoux/Radio-Canada)

Highway 10 is closed in the westbound direction Monday morning in Quebec's Granby area after a heavy truck crashed and spilled some 400 litres of diesel fuel onto the busy roadway. 

The westbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to cleanup the mess, provincial police say.

The diesel comes from the truck's fuel tank Officers are at the scene helping to co-ordinate traffic.

Firefighters have contained the spill.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, which occurred near Exit 68, but was transported to hospital, police say.

Highway 10 was originally closed in both directions following the accident, which occurred around 8 a.m., but the eastbound lanes had reopened by 9:30 a.m.

