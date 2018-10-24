Crews spend night cleaning up fuel spill after tanker truck overturns in Montreal

Crews spent the night cleaning up a diesel spill after a tanker truck, carrying some 15,000 litres of fuel, overturned on a Highway 40 service road in eastern Montreal Tuesday evening.

By the time Montreal's fire department was called to the scene around 8 p.m., the 13.7-metre tanker truck was already leaking two to three litres of diesel every minute.

The one-vehicle incident occurred in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles on a westbound service road's curve just west of St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard. The driver suffered minor injuries.

At around midnight Tuesday, the fire department's hazardous materials response team was still assessing how the leak would be contained so as to protect the environment and sewers.

During the cleanup, 200 litres of fuel spilled onto the pavement. Absorbent powder was spread to contain the spill.

Government experts were called in to assist the Montreal fire department in cleaning up the fuel, which could be seen flowing down the Highway 40 service road. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Beyond the environmental concerns, emergency crews needed to figure out how to right the overturned, fully loaded tanker truck.

Experts from the Environment Ministry, Environment Canada and the City of Montreal also participated in the operation, which lasted through the night.

Highway 40 remained open during the cleanup, though two out of three lanes were closed. The service road was also closed into the morning.

Authorities will investigate the incident to determine why the tanker truck overturned.

With files from La Presse Canadienne