Dad sent to women's washroom to change son's diaper at Tim Hortons
Father of 2 routinely told to use women's washrooms to change diapers, despite communal awkwardness, he says
Father of two Chris Webb is tired of being told to use the women's washroom when he needs to change his toddler's diaper — and last week, he hit his tipping point.
"It's 2018, dads change diapers," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.
Around lunch time last Friday, Webb was at the Tim Hortons on Don Quichotte Boulevard in the off-island Montreal suburb of Île-Perrot with his 14-month-old son Owen while his wife was getting her hair cut.
When his son needed a diaper change, he went into the men's washroom but there wasn't a changing table.
He spoke to a supervisor about it and was told to go into the women's washroom.
"She told me, 'Oh the women don't mind,'" he said.
He asked if a female employee could check that there weren't any women in there first.
To try to ease the awkwardness of the situation, Webb decided to prop open the stall door with the stroller as he changed his son's diaper.
A woman walked in and was startled to see him there, he said. She asked if he had accidentally gone into the men's washroom.
When he explained, she acted nonchalant and went into the stall next his.
"Then she turned around and left. She clearly felt awkward," Webb said.
"As we left, the lady was outside. I apologized. She said, 'It's OK, I have children too.'"
Not the first time
Webb stressed that what happened in the Tim Hortons wasn't a unique situation, just one's he's fed up of.
"I would like to go out with my child and have somewhere to change them," he said.
He added that the men's washroom is bigger than the women's so there would be room to put a diaper-changing station.
He tweeted to Tim Hortons demanding answers and did not receive a response from the company over the weekend.
Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/TimHortons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimHortons</a> as you provide no other way to talk... I'm shocked and humiliated to have had to use the women's bathroom to change my child in one of your restaurants today. Your staff actually went out of their way to allow me to use it, but it's 2018 and both bathrooms should—@Crippit
On Monday afternoon, CBC News asked Tim Hortons about the situation and received a statement in reply.
"Obviously as a family brand, we need to make accessible changing tables available for all of our guests. This is now standard in our new restaurant design that is rolling out across Canada," it says.
