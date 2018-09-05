Deux-Montagnes train service disrupted after youth struck by train

Train service is disrupted on the Exo Deux-Montagnes line, after a youth was struck by a train while he was apparently crossing at a pedestrian walkway at the Bois-Franc station.

Urgences-Santé told CBC News it received a 911 call at 4 p.m. Wednesday from the station in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. The youth was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police said the victim suffered serious injuries to his arms and legs.

After reviewing security camera footage, police said the collision appeared to be accidental.

The engineer is being treated at the scene, but police said he does not need to be transported to hospital.

Service in both directions on the Deux-Montagnes line is gradually resuming.

Meanwhile, commuters are welcome to use their train tickets to take the Métro and Société de Transport de Laval buses. Additional buses have been put into service to help meet the extra demand.