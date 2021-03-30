DESTA Black Experience: A 'revolutionary pit stop' to create change in your community

How do you make a difference in your community?

On Saturday, DESTA Black Experience: Changemakers Edition panellists Aly Ndiaye (aka Webster), Sabrina Jafralie, Balarama Holness and Nancy Falaise spoke with host Catherine Verdon-Diamond about what a Changemaker is to them, and what they hope for the future in Montreal and Quebec.

The panellists were four of the 28 people featured by CBC Quebec as part of our Black Changemakers series this year. Watch the full panel discussion here.

A recurring theme in the discussion was that society needs to be uprooted so that all people feel welcomed and safe here.

Jafralie, a school teacher and university lecturer, likened the situation to being planted in rotten soil.

Jafralie says everything that comes from the 'rotten soil' that our society is rooted in will come out tainted.

"I would not bring my two daughters to be educated in Quebec right now," said Jafralie, noting that the dropout rate is particularly high for Black boys in Quebec's education system.

"I'm in the system and I see it. I see what our students are going through," she said. "I see our students suffering."

The panellists explained how the effects of that rotten soil can be felt in many ways. Falaise, who works to help Black women love their hair, sees this in how hair stylists are not being trained how to care for curly hair — beyond straightening it.

But she said it also manifests itself in other ways, too, such as the fear for her son's safety when he is out after curfew for his work in health care.

She says fare inspectors might not see a man who is helping care for the elderly: 'they're just going to see a Black guy on the Metro past curfew.'

Being a Changemaker

So, what does it mean to be a Changemaker?

"I guess the easy answer is a teacher," said Jafralie. "But the bigger answer is I'm a revolutionary. I like to be the spark of revolution."

She said that interactions with Changemakers can be "revolutionary pit stops" to becoming more active in advancing change, and that those doing the work behind the scenes can be Changemakers, too.

Webster, who is working to shine a light on Black history in Quebec that is left out of textbooks, said what's important is showing solidarity with one another, and working together. He said no matter how big or small one's contribution is — it's important to take action.

"Everybody has a brick to bring to the building," he said.

Holness said a Changemaker to him is "someone who's willing to take a hit" as they fight for what they believe in.

"When everyone's going in one direction, you have the ethical and moral compass to do what's right and you're willing to ultimately change society," he said.

He said a Changemaker in his life is his father, who made sure he was surrounded by books growing up, and pushed him to challenge his assumptions.

Holness says he grew up with a father who made sure he was thinking critically about the world around him.

On systemic racism

"As early as 2019 the City of Montreal was not recognizing systemic racism. Why did they recognize it? Significant political pressure, 38 recommendations, 22,000 people that signed the petition," said Holness, who was instrumental in putting pressure on the city to make that acknowledgement happen.

He believes that "slowly but surely" that recognition will come at the provincial level too, but a more diverse roster of MNAs would likely have be be elected first.

"There's this large, large concern that the recognition of systemic racism will erode the identity and the culture of the French minority and that is why they're so reticent to recognize systemic racism," he said. "But it is a matter of time and demographics. It will eventually come."

Jafralie said that can only happen if Quebec gets out of "self-preservation mode" and embraces everyone who lives here.

Falaise said that recognizing what Black people have contributed to the province's culture would be a good start.

"They could still stay French-Canadian and embrace the fact that people from all different cultures whether it be Jamaica, Guyana, Haiti, we brought a lot to that French culture."

Webster said it takes a mature society to admit there is a deep, systemic problem, and he doubts the current government, or any of the opposition parties, are prepared to do that work.

Aly Ndiaye, a.k.a. Webster, says he isn't sure any political party in Quebec would be willing to confront systemic racism.

