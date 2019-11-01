4.2 million Desjardins members were affected by data breach, credit union now says

Desjardins Group said Friday that a major breach of member data, first reported in June, actually affected 4.2 million members of the credit union.

The organization initially said the breach affected around 2.7 million people and 173,000 businesses, more than 40 per cent of the co-operative's clients and members. Desjardins's website says they have 7 million members and clients.

A news release issued Friday by the credit union said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Quebec's provincial police force, informed them Thursday that the number affected has grown to 4.2 million "individual members" in Quebec and Ontario.

"There is no information at this time about whether or not more business members have been affected," the statement said.

There is still only a single suspect, the statement said, citing information shared by the SQ.

Desjardins is the largest federation of credit unions in North America, with outlets across Quebec and Ontario.

More to come.