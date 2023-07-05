Denise Bombardier, 'free-thinking' monument of Quebec journalism, dead at 82

"She was afraid of nothing at a time when many people are afraid of everything."

Those were the words used by Michaël Nguyen, president of the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec (FPJQ), to describe the late Denise Bombardier, whose death on Tuesday morning sent shockwaves through Quebec.

The author, journalist and columnist was 82.

Her family said in a press release that Bombardier "passed away peacefully" at the Maison de soins palliatifs Saint-Raphaël in Montreal following a "relentless battle with cancer, surrounded by the people who loved her".

A fixture of the Quebec media for decades, she was until recently a columnist for the Journal de Montréal; her last piece published at the end of May.

Unafraid to 'stir up controversy'

"She knew everything," recounts Micheline Fortin, who was Bombardier's researcher on several television shows, including Noir sur Blanc, Raison passion, Aujourd'hui dimanche and Le Point.

"She was versatile in everything and very rigorous. She was demanding in terms of factuality: you had to have verified the information and you had to be certain, when you wrote something, that it was right. She wanted to get the facts right on everything."

Julie Miville-Dechêne, an independent senator and former journalist at Radio-Canada, got to know Bombardier when she joined the corporation, where Bombardier was already a news star: "She was very different from the female stereotype in our profession. She broke the model of the reserved journalist."

"What she will leave Quebec is opinion journalism by a woman who wasn't afraid to displease, who wasn't afraid to stir up controversy. Some will say that she overdid it, that she went overboard. Yes, that was sometimes true. She was a woman who wasn't into moderation, but that, as a female role model, I found frankly very liberating," she said.

Bombardier hosted several shows for Radio-Canada during her career. (Radio-Canada)

"She established that, for women journalists, there were no limits, that you could speak out, that you could stir up controversy, that you could have enemies and that you could survive all that."

A freethinker

Bombardier's former boss at Québecor, Pierre Karl Péladeau, used to rub shoulders with her regularly and always sang her praises.

But one thing stands out when he talks about Bombardier: that she was a fiercely independent spirit.

"If there was ever someone who could possibly outthink Denise Bombardier, well, oh dear, they'd better get up very, very, very early, but I think that's not possible. She was a freethinker. She always was."

Péladeau said she had carved out a place for herself in an environment, in the mid-20th century, that was hostile to women. "It's the story of her life, it's the story of a woman who fought to succeed, and we can't help but conclude that she succeeded."

Bombardier's friend, chef and businessman Ricardo Larrivée, who saw her regularly, recalls "constant laughter, an incredible joie de vivre. She loved life, she loved her friends, she loved her family," he said.

But above all, he says, "she was probably the most intelligent woman I've ever known. A rare intelligence because she was also a sociologist. She had an analysis all her own, and she loved anyone who had an opinion, whether like hers or diametrically opposed. What she loved was discussion and reflection."

Matzneff affair

Bombardier's death did not go unnoticed in France, where she was widely known and appreciated as both an author and a host.

A number of French news sites replayed her classic exchange on French journalist Bernard Pivot's show, when she was the first to bluntly denounce author Gabriel Matzneff, who boasted of sexual conquests of underage girls. Bombardier accused him of abuse and using literature as an alibi.

"For me, it's something worth remembering," Miville-Dechêne said. "In her day, taking a public stand on a much-listened-to stage against literary figureheads in France because they glorified relations with underage girls, for me, that was very courageous."

Born in Montreal in 1941 into a modest family, Bombardier studied political science at the Université de Montréal. She then went to the University of Paris (the Sorbonne) in the 1970s to earn a doctorate in sociology.

Over the course of her long career, she hosted several shows at Radio-Canada, including Le Point, Trait d'union and Aujourd'hui dimanche. She also contributed to several other Quebec and French media outlets over the years, including Le Monde, L'Express, Le Devoir and L'Actualité.

Bombardier also wrote some 20 novels and essays.

She was named to the Ordre national du Québec in 2000 and admitted to the Order of Canada in 2015. She was also made an officer of the French Legion of Honour in 2009.