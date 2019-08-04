Liberal MP Denis Paradis leaving politics after more than 20 years

Liberal MP Denis Paradis said he is leaving politics and will not seek re-election in his riding of Brome-Missisquoi in October.

Paradis, 70, was first elected in 1997 and held his seat until 2006. He lost elections in 2006, 2008 and 2011 but won his seat back in 2015.

In a Facebook post published Sunday, Paradis said he was retiring from political life and that "the time has come to turn the page."

Paradis said constituents had asked him to run again but, after reflection, he made the "heartbreaking" decision to step aside.

"I'm stepping back to make room for young people," he said.

In the post, he gave a nod to the many colleagues he's worked with in Ottawa over the last 20 odd years.

"This political life wouldn't be the same if I hadn't been able to rub shoulders with such extraordinary people dedicated to public service," he wrote.

Paradis is the brother of former provincial Liberal cabinet minister Pierre Paradis.