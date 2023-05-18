4 years after his escape, fugitive murderer finally apprehended by Montreal police

Montreal police finally caught up with an escaped murderer who had been on the lam since Feb. 15, 2019, capturing him on Monday.

Denis Bégin has been on several most-wanted lists for years, after escaping from a minimum security institution in Laval where he was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

At the time of his escape, the Sûreté du Québec had suggested he might have headed back to his hometown of Gatineau, Que.

A news release from Correctional Service Canada provides few details about how he was recaptured.