Montreal pays $300K in settlements with former CDN-NDG mayor, staffer

The City of Montreal will pay $300,000 to settle defamation lawsuits launched by the former borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and her chief of staff, signalling the end of a years-long saga that centred on accusations of workplace harassment.

As part of the settlements, Sue Montgomery, who was borough mayor from 2017 to 2021, will receive $130,000. Annalisa Harris will receive $170,000.

The lawsuits stemmed from a public dispute with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

In 2019, the city's comptroller general concluded that Harris had psychologically harassed two borough employees.

Montgomery refused to fire her chief of staff, saying she was never shown the evidence against Harris and would not fire someone without due process.

That's when Plante booted her out of her party, Projet Montréal, igniting a war of words between Plante and Montgomery in the media.

Harris has always maintained that accusations against her were unfounded and that it was she who was the victim of workplace harassment at the hands of borough director Stéphane Plante.

The borough director and Montreal's mayor are not related.

In a statement, Montgomery described the last four years as the worst of her life and "a very difficult time for my family, who had to witness my distress."

"But I'm happy I stood up for what is right and maintained my integrity," Montgomery wrote. "I sincerely hope that my and Annalisa's experience will bring about change in the city and that no one will have to go through what we did."

The dispute between Montgomery and Projet Montréal spilled over into borough council meetings.

In 2021, Montgomery and Harris each launched their own defamation suits.

Annalisa Harris says the city of Montreal needs to address its workplace culture. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

In her lawsuit, Harris accused the the City of Montreal, Plante and Alain Bond, the comptroller general of "bringing their unfounded accusations" to light by publicly condemning her. She also filed a complaint with the province's workplace health and safety board, known by its French acronym CNESST. In her CNESST complaint, she accused the city of not taking her harassment complaint seriously and instead focusing its investigation on her behaviour.

In reaction to her settlement, Harris told CBC News that she can finally move on and "clear my name."

"On a very personal level, this is something that hangs over me that I'm constantly reliving and constantly explaining.," Harris told CBC News.

"I knew I had done nothing wrong but I kept being accused."

The city's settlement with Harris's applies to both the defamation lawsuit and her CNESST complaint.

In 2021, the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ) suspended Montgomery for 120 days for ethics violations related to this controversy. That decision was later overturned in Quebec Superior Court. The CMQ had a chance to appeal but chose not to.

In a statement, the city ackowledged that Montgomery should have received a copy of the human resources department's reports on the matter. It recognized that the comptroller general's decision to isolate Harris from the other borough officials was unreasonable and should not have been imposed.

The city also said that its internal investigation could not establish that Montgomery had done anything to negatively affect to workplace climate within her borough.

Both Montgomery and Harris say this entire situation could have been avoided had the city's mayor taken the time to read the comptroller general's report before speaking publicly.

Sue Montgomery was mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce from 2017 to 2021. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

City needs to address workplace culture, Harris says

Harris says she hopes her case can shed light on what she describes as an unhealthy workplace culture within municipal government in Montreal.

She pointed to recent examples, like a 2021 report commissioned by the city that found that blue-collar workers in the Montréal-Nord borough were discriminated against because of their ethnic origins.

She says she believes there are plenty of workplace-related issues within the city that aren't publicized, in part because many people don't want to go through with the legal process.

"I have resources. I hired a lawyer. But there are still lots of people at the city of Montreal who don't have the resources I do who are suffering, who don't trust HR, who don't have recourse and don't trust the comptroller general," Harris said.

"I would really like for the city to take the workplace culture seriously and provide decent working conditions for everyone and provide recourse when there is harassment."