Deer stranded on thin ice rescued by Châteauguay firefighters

Châteauguay firefighters came to the rescue of a young deer stranded on thin ice, Thursday morning.

Wesley Halfyard was walking his dog when he saw the animal stuck on the partially frozen Châteauguay River, seemingly in distress. He called the police, who transferred him to the Châteauguay Fire Department.

Halfyard filmed the scene as a team of nine arrived around 7 a.m. to get the deer to safety.

The ice was too thin to walk on, so they used an inflatable raft to get to the animal.

The fire department rescues animals stranded on thin ice about twice a year, chief of operations Patrice Greer said.