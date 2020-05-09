New projections find deconfinement in Montreal could lead to sharp increase in deaths

The current deconfinement plan in the Montreal area could lead to a rapid increase in deaths in the city, according to findings released by Quebec's public health institute.

The institute (INSPQ) published a report this week predicting stark numbers of deaths — as many as 150 per day by July — and hospitalizations in the Montreal area, with elementary schools and some retailers reopening May 25.

It doesn't take long-term care homes into account.

The goal of the report, put together by experts at the INSPQ and Université Laval, was to "predict the potential impact of deconfinement strategies announced by the Quebec government for the Montreal area and other regions in the province."

Thursday, Premier François Legault announced the province was postponing the reopening of elementary schools, daycares and retail stores with outdoor entrances in the greater Montreal area by one week, until May 25.

The INSPQ projections report found that the current deconfinement plan in Montreal could lead to a stark increase in deaths. The projections are more optimistic for the rest of Quebec. (Marc Brisson/INSPQ)

The government say it plans to increase testing to 14,000 a day and conduct contact tracing, which the report says could slow the spread of the virus.

As for the rest of Quebec, the report's modelling found deconfinement measures would likely not lead to an increase in deaths and hospitalisations.

If strict distancing measures continue beyond May 25, the report says it is hard to predict what could happen.

It published two scenarios — one optimistic, one pessimistic — painting vastly different pictures, with either a decrease in cases or a rapid increase.

It states the virus's unpredictability as a reason for the dichotomy between the two scenarios.

"The epidemic situation of COVID-19 is uncertain. It is still difficult to determine the trajectory of the epidemic," the report says.