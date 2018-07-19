Decision expected today for Quebec provincial police officer Patrick Ouellet

Quebec court Judge Éric Simard is expected to deliver a decision later today in the case of a provincial police officer charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Patrick Ouellet was driving an unmarked police cruiser in 2014 that killed Nicholas Thorne-Belance, five, on Montreal's South Shore.

He was tailing a suspect at the time — a politician who was being investigated as part of a surveillance operation targeting provincial corruption.

Ouellet was driving more than 100 km/h in a 50-km/h zone on Gaétan-Boucher Boulevard, the court heard.

At an intersection, he struck a vehicle carrying two children in the backseat.

Nicholas was critically injured and died in hospital five days later.

During Ouellet's trial, he testified the crash was unavoidable.

However, the Crown argued the officer's driving behaviour that day was "objectively dangerous."

Convictions for dangerous driving causing death carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.