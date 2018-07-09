Skip to Main Content
Major road closures begin on Décarie Expressway
Drivers trying to go north on the highway around Sherbrooke Street will be most affected.

Two access ramps to the Décarie Expressway northbound are now closed until the fall. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

For those keeping count, there are a few more road closures to add to the list.

The Sherbrooke Street entrance onto the Décarie Expressway is closed until September, and exit 64 for Sherbrooke from Highway 15 northbound is closed until the end of October.

And one of two lanes to access the Décarie northbound in the Turcot Interchange is now closed, as is one of three lanes between the Turcot and the NDG tunnel. 

Transports Québec spokesperson Martin Girard said the ministry expects the closures will create an extra four kilometres of traffic at least, stretching back toward Nuns' Island.

He pointed out the construction of the new Champlain Bridge will also add to the congestion.

Some lanes and access roads will remain closed until the fall. (Transports Québec )

And, he said, the situation will only worsen in the coming months once summer vacation ends.

The Transport Ministry recommends motorists give themselves extra travel time and carpool or take public transportation if possible.

Work on the northbound side started first because it will have the biggest impact on traffic, but closures will eventually follow on the southbound side next year.

The closures are part of the province's project to rebuild the Turcot Interchange, which is slated to be done by 2020.

About 120,000 cars take the Décaire every day.

