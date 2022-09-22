As election looms, Quebec party leaders set for 2nd debate showdown

With voting day less than two weeks away, Quebec's five main party leaders are squaring off in the election campaign's second and final debate.

François Legault, the leader of Coalition Avenir Québec, the Quebec Liberal Party's Dominique Anglade, Québec Solidaire's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Éric Duhaime from the Conservative Party of Quebec will debate the following five themes:

The environment.

Cost of living and the economy.

Health.

Education and citizen services.

The French language, immigration and identity.

Unlike last week's debate on the TVA Network — which featured a "face-to-face" format, pitting two leaders against each other on a single issue — discussions on the five themes will be open to each candidate.

The two-hour event, which starts at 8 p.m., will end with a series of rapid-fire questions.

The debate will take place at La Nouvelle Maison de Radio-Canada in downtown Montreal with Radio-Canada's Patrice Roy as moderator.

The election will take place on Oct. 3. Quebecers can also cast their ballots in advance polls this Sunday and Monday between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.