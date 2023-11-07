Police investigating suspicious death of young child in home north of Montreal

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a young child Monday evening in a residence in the Montreal suburb of Bois-des-Filion, Que., north of the city.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers from the Terrebonne–Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines–Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service responded to a 911 call about a seriously injured child at a home on 34th Avenue.

Emergency crews tried to revive the child, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Capt. Vincent Charbonneau with Terrebonne police said the child was younger than five. He did not confirm the child's gender or how the youngster died.

Charbonneau said several people in the home were questioned overnight but did not confirm their relationship to the child. He said investigators plan to meet with other people in the area throughout the day Tuesday.

Quebec provincial police are helping out with the case and several regional police teams, including the canine unit and forensic investigators, are analyzing the scene.

A command post has also been set up and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

No arrests have been made so far.