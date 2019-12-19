SQ investigating suspicious death in Rosemère

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious in a parked car in Rosemère Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., police received a 911 call about a man in a Mazda 2 parked at a shopping centre on Labelle Boulevard.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital in Saint-Eustache where his death was pronounced.

Police are calling the death suspicious. The Sûreté du Québec has taken over the investigation from the local police service.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the body had marks of violence on it, but could not say how he died.

It is also unclear how long the man was there before police were called.

Investigators are at the scene Thursday morning analyzing the scene.