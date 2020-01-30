Provincial police investigating suspicious death in Blainville
Provincial police are investigating a suspicious death in Blainville, Que., located just north of Laval.
Police were called to the home Wednesday afternoon following an altercation between 2 people
Provincial police are investigating a suspicious death in Blainville, Que., located just north of Laval.
According to the Sûreté du Québec, local police were called to a residence on George-Hériot Street at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday following an altercation between two men.
One of the two involved died from his injuries, the SQ said in a statement that does not include the victim's age or identity.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained in connection to the incident.
Provincial police were called in to assist with the investigation. A squad that specializes in investigations involving crimes against people is looking into the matter.