Provincial police investigating suspicious death in Blainville

Provincial police are investigating a suspicious death in Blainville, Que., located just north of Laval.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, local police were called to a residence on George-Hériot Street at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday following an altercation between two men.

One of the two involved died from his injuries, the SQ said in a statement that does not include the victim's age or identity.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained in connection to the incident.

Provincial police were called in to assist with the investigation. A squad that specializes in investigations involving crimes against people is looking into the matter.