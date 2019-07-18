Laval police arrest victim's husband in connection with 15-year-old cold case

Laval police have arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with the death of Nadia Panarello, whose body was discovered in her Vimont-area home in February 2004.

Nadia Panarello died in February 2004, leaving behind two daughters. Ernesto Fera, the victim's husband at the time, was arrested last Thursday and charged with first-degree-murder.

Panarello, who was 38, left behind two daughters.

Her family last saw her alive when they left home as usual on the morning of Feb. 12, 2004.

However, Panarello never arrived at work. Family members went home to check on her and found her dead on an upper floor of her home.

Julie Marois, a spokesperson for the Laval police, said that crime scene investigation and analysis techniques have "evolved" over the last 15 years, leading the police to gather enough evidence to make an arrest.

Provincial police and the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions assisted Laval police with the investigation.

Fera appeared at the Laval courthouse on Friday to be charged, and will remain in police custody.