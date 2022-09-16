Police investigating after woman found dead in Montréal-Nord

Montreal police are investigating the homicide of a 42-year-old woman after her body was discovered in her home in the city's Montréal-Nord borough.

According to the police, a friend of the woman was concerned after not hearing from her for some time.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the friend went to her apartment, located on Lacordaire Boulevard, to check on her. That's when she found the body and called 911.

Police said there were signs of violence and an autopsy will be performed in the coming days. The victim was not known to police.

Investigators from the major crimes unit were called to the scene and officers will be going door-to-door gathering information from potential witnesses and any surveillance footage.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman's death marks the 24th homicide in Montreal this year.