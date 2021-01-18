Coroner to investigate how homeless man died outside, steps from closed shelter

The Quebec coroner is investigating the death of a homeless Indigenous man whose body was discovered in a portable toilet in the Plateau Sunday morning.

Authorities say Raphaël André, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene, at the corner of Milton Street and Parc Avenue. He has not been officially identified.

Montreal police determined the death wasn't criminal and turned the investigation over to the coroner.

The man had spent part of Saturday night at The Open Door, said executive director Mélodie Racine. The Montreal drop-in centre is just steps away from where the body was found

Racine said André was asked to leave because the health authority has forced the shelter to close at 9:30 p.m. It used to be open 24/7.

"He didn't die for one reason. There are a lot of factors in place. But what I know is that if he was not asked to leave, he would have probably stayed inside," she said.

Racine said André was a familiar face at the shelter, where staff provided him with food, clothing, a place to shower and emotional comfort. He was seen earlier Saturday, making snowmen outside near the shelter.

In December, a COVID-19 outbreak and a plumbing issue forced the shelter to close.

In a statement, Montreal public health said it recommended the centre be able to reopen once the outbreak was contained, but did not address whether it made suggestions about the opening hours.

Racine says the shelter needs to be allowed to reopen 24 hours a day, and that they need to be given the tools required to serve their clientele.

"It's ridiculous. I have a space that is empty at night while there are people sleeping outside."

Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement the city is working with public health authorities to ensure the shelter is able to reopen through the night.

She said the man's death highlights the need for improved access to services during the pandemic.