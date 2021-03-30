Longueuil police investigating suspicious death at Charles-Le Moyne hospital

​Longueuil police have opened an investigation into the death of a woman in her 50s at Charles-Le Moyne hospital in Greenfield Park, on Montreal's South Shore.

Police said the patient died on March 25.

The police service said it was called in by the regional health authority responsible for the hospital, the CISSS Montérégie-Centre.

"As part of our investigation, we are meeting with everyone who had contact with the victim in order to try and establish the circumstances surrounding her death," said police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille.

Given issues of confidentiality, police said they could not provide any more details for the time being.

In a statement, the CISSS also cited confidentiality and said it could not comment at this time except to say it was co-operating with police.