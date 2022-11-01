Man dead after house fire in Montreal's West Island

A 75-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Montreal's West Island.

First responders were called to the single-storey bungalow on de Paris street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux around five p.m. Monday.

Upon their arrival, they found the critically injured man. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital, where he later died.

The fire was extinguished about half an hour after firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is not yet known.