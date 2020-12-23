Quebec daycares told government-issued masks are no good

All of Quebec's daycares have been ordered to stop using a certain type of blue disposable mask, because they don't conform to regulations.

The order came in an email from Quebec's Family Ministry Tuesday evening that was obtained by Radio-Canada.

The government distributed the MC9501 masks between May and November to protect staff against COVID-19. The ministry claims to have been made aware of the problem that same day, and it acted "quickly," the email reads.

It also states that the problem with the masks was discovered by a private, non-profit research institute for worker health and safety, the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail (IRRST).

According to its website, the IRRST is mostly funded by the province's workplace health and safety board, the CNESST.

"According to the information transmitted by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), one of the three criteria analyzed does not completely meet the requirements," the ministry's email states.

The three criteria for the masks are: the efficacy of its bacteria filtration, its resistance to fluids and how easy it is to breathe with it on.

The government letter does not make it clear in which area the mask failed to meet standards. The government began distributing a different type of mask last month.

"Rest assured that the ministry will make sure that all daycares will have enough procedure masks for the next months, starting with the next delivery, scheduled for mid-January 2021," the email reads.

It's not clear how many masks the government delivered between May and November or how widespread the distribution was. The province has more than 15,000 daycares.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Christian Dubé told Radio-Canada that the MC9501 masks were not distributed in the province's schools nor its health-care facilities.

Masks never felt right, daycare operator says

Claudia Beaudin, who runs the daycare L'attrait mignon in Longueuil, says she always had doubts about the masks the government provided.

"Since the beginning, the masks provided by the ministry didn't make us confident because they appeared to be of lesser quality," Beaudin said.

"For months, I asked my employees to wear masks that didn't conform by telling them that it was for their safety."

Lucie Longchamps, the vice-president of the Federation of Health and Social Services, says she had similar concerns and shared them with the ministry.

"The masks didn't have all of the Canadian certifications that we could have expected," she said. "I am not saying that they couldn't protect, but we weren't certain that they were working the way we should've expected."

In a statement to Radio-Canada, a spokesperson for Quebec Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe said the safety measures in daycares have worked, resulting in fewer than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.