Man to be charged with 2nd-degree murder of toddler injured at daycare

A 34-year-old man will be charged with second-degree murder of a toddler who was injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal.

Tomy Carranza Ladry was arrested Friday. The toddler, who is under the age of three, suffered serious injuries on Tuesday at a home daycare in L'Assomption, Que., in the Lanaudière region. The young child's death was confirmed in hospital.

In a statement released on Friday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) describe the toddler's death as a homicide.

The 34-year-old man is from Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, which is about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal according to the SQ.

He's expected to appear in court on Saturday.

The SQ's major crimes unit investigated the incident in collaboration with the L'Assomption-Saint-Sulpice police service.