Daybreak's Mike Finnerty will be stepping away from the mic for a few months of well-earned rest.

The morning radio host announced this morning that he will be taking a seven-month-long sabbatical to recharge his batteries.

"When I meet people out and about, they say to me, 'What time do you get up? How do you do that?'"

For the past nine years, Mike has been waking up at 3:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, to deliver the first Montreal news of the day. He says the schedule takes its toll.

"I just feel like I need a little bit of a breather where I can catch up on some sleep, press the reset button and recharge."

Mike plans on spending time in London, where he used to work for the BBC, catching up with old friends and visiting his favourite haunts.

In the meantime, Ainslie MacLellan will be sitting in the host's chair, with a short stint by Shawn Apel in April. Mike says he's confident he's leaving the show in good hands.

"[Daybreak] is what it is because of this incredible team that we have in place," he said. "Nobody from the team is going.… It should sound like the same Daybreak that you listen to every single day."

Mike's last program before his sabbatical will be Friday, March 29.

He will be back, refreshed and ready to go, in early November.

Listen to Mike Finnerty's chat with Daybreak's culture columnist Brendan Kelly: