Daybreak's Mike Finnerty on returning to the job and finding new energy

After nine months away and abroad, Mike Finnerty is settling back as the host of CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Monday.

Finnerty spent his sabbatical in London, U.K., the city he lived and worked in for a decade early in his career.

Dropping the mic, Finnerty instead picked up the cheesemonger's apron, working to prep and sell everything from Bries to huge Alpine wheels at the Borough Market.

Now he is returning to the show with a new mindset. Daybreak will also have a new Monday column, the Power of Monday, dedicated to spotlighting people making a change in their community.

Before reclaiming his host seat, Finnerty sat down with guest host Rebecca Ugolini to talk about what he learned on sabbatical and how he will be applying that to the show.

How does it feel to be back in Montreal?

It's a lot of change after having been away for nine months. I know you're probably expecting me to say I missed bagels and the mountain, and I did.… Looking at the mountain, that was the first time, when I first had that feeling, thinking: "oh, this is home. This is Montreal."

But what I really missed was the plumbing … [in Europe] you're into a two-, three-flush situation!

Did you learn anything about yourself working as a cheesemonger?

I want to say I learned everything at the cheese shop. It just feels like nothing is the same anymore.

This is a cheese shop that sells French and Swiss cheeses, so it's kind of a stall and when you go to the market in the morning it's all very quiet. You crank open the shutters and the place smells like bleach, all the tables are huddled in the middle of the stall, everything is super clean and the cheeses are all put away.

Then three, four hours later, the place is just a tantalizing cornucopia of fromage. All sorts of different types of cheeses, the big Alpine wheels of cheese and the soft cheeses and the little goat cheeses, and they're all wrapped in little packages.

All of that has to be done and someone has to do it and it turns out, it's you!

I used to be able to get really incredibly lazy, the "oh I don't want clean this, I don't want to do this" … but then you find systems and [at the cheese shop] they have found systems and it just means that whole kind of wasted energy is gone.

A lot of the time that I had off was about just finding better energy, really.

Did you refresh in a way or rest?

I probably did more 'resting' when I was doing the show … I've only been back in the office one day and I'm like "oh my goodness we are sitting a lot." At first [at the cheese shop] I remember that I got kind of sore in the haunches, but after about a week you're just like "yeah, I'm standing."

Borough Market is not far from the Shakespeare's Globe recreation theatre and you can get standing tickets for a five pound, stand right from the stage. Totally awesome. But you have to stand for three, four hours. But now I'm OK with standing, I go running in the park.

I didn't watch any television. I watched very little online video. I read lots of books. I spent loads of time with friends, time where you're not looking like "oh it's 8:30 p.m., I have to get up in the morning," or watching a clock at lunch. I was able to just spend time with them.

When you're in that headspace things just come to you differently. So is that rest? I don't know. It wasn't restful. But it was change and it was a change of energy.

How will that affect your life and Daybreak?

I think there's work to be done that I haven't really completely done, on how to reconcile what my life has been like for the last seven or eight months to what it's going to be like, to keep that stuff in place.

In terms of Daybreak, it is going to sound a little bit different. Nothing in the DNA of Daybreak is radically going to change. It's still a show about what you need to know about Montreal, and what you need to know about the morning to get yourself going in our communities. It's still going to have political interviews and interviews where we hold people to account, and I hope they'll still be as incisive as they as they ever were.

But I get a feeling … that there is a certain weariness at the news and the way some big figures in the world mess with our heads. I want this to be a safe space. We obviously have to report what happens in the world and we will, and we'll talk about it.

But I want people to be able to trust us not to mess around with them, to be straight and to also provide good moments and good energy through the morning with the team.

