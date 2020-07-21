In Saint-Apollinaire, discovery of body believed to be that of Martin Carpentier brings relief

Provincial police are still waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether a body they found behind a garage Monday evening is that of Martin Carpentier, who was wanted in connection with the deaths of his two daughters.

On Twitter Monday night, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that "everything suggests" the body is Carpentier's.

Police said they located a body in the Saint-Apollinaire area, about 30 kilometres southwest of Quebec City, at 7 p.m., after receiving a tip from a citizen.

"According to initial findings, he took his own life," the SQ said.

Carpentier had been missing since July 8, when he was last seen with his daughters, six-year-old Romy and 11-year-old Norah.

The bodies of the two girls were found three days later in a densely forested area near Saint-Apollinaire.

The body believed to be Carpentier's was located just five kilometres from where the girls were found.

The SQ is expected to reveal more details in a news conference later this week.

In the Saint-Apollinaire area Tuesday morning, many residents seemed relieved.

Manon Drolet, co-owner of a nearby campground, said the community could now rest easy.

"We didn't know what state Martin Carpentier was in," said Drolet.

"It's a quiet area here, with no problems and no worries. When his happened, everyone was worried."

That same feeling was expressed by many of Saint-Apollinaire's 7,000 residents.

The police had asked them to be on the lookout for Carpentier and to keep their sheds and vehicles locked during the nearly two weeks officers searched for the suspect.

The SQ had only just called off their ground search in the area Sunday.

"This will reassure the citizens, that's for sure," Saint-Apollinaire Mayor Bernard Ouellet told Radio-Canada moments after the body was found.

He said that, even while officers will likely stay in the area for days to come as they wrap up their investigation, the sense of danger has now passed.