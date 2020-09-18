Drama teacher 'no longer employed' by Dawson College after allegations of sexual misconduct

Winston Sutton, a longtime teacher at Montreal's Dawson College, is "no longer employed" following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the school announced Friday.

In a statement, the college's director general, Richard Filion, thanked those who came forward.

"To the people who came forward with concerns and complaints, I would like to sincerely thank you for your courage," he said.

"Each has been read and carefully considered."

The statement does not say whether Sutton was fired or resigned. A spokesperson reached by phone didn't offer further details.

The decision comes after at least three former students accused Sutton of emotional abuse and, in two cases, of sexually harassing them.

The allegations were detailed in a report last week by CBC News, as well as other news outlets.

Filion said in the statement that "what happened to some of our theatre students is in stark contrast to the values of Dawson College."

"We are committed to moving forward to prevent this from happening in the future," he said.

"To those who have been hurt, I would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt apology and our commitment to change. Your complaints and messages are already leading to changes and are serving as a foundation for the way we move forward."

Sutton was previously suspended in 2017 when more than a dozen former students accused him of bullying and harassment. After an investigation, he returned to his post the following semester.

Earlier this week, faculty members of the theatre program issued a statement in support of the former students who came forward with a new round of allegations.

"We wish to acknowledge the survivors who have spoken out so courageously and shared their stories," their statement said.

"We hear you. We support you. These stories are heartbreaking, and obviously took an enormous amount of bravery to share."

'This is not a happy thing for anyone': former student

Kayleigh Choiniere has been active in the effort to have Dawson College re-evaluate its investigation of Sutton.

"I am still processing it right now," said Choiniere on Friday after hearing Sutton is no longer employed by the school.

"I'm feeling very shaky and it's not the wave of relief one might think because this is not a happy thing for anyone."

After she pushed for action for more than three years, she said, the college has finally offered an apology and "we know moving forward there is going to be a safer environment created for students."

Grace Gordon and her theatre teacher Winston Sutton at her class's graduation cocktail party in 2012. Gordon says Sutton made inappropriate comments in emails to her. (Submitted by Mara Lazaris)

Grace Gordon, another former student, received an explicit email about masturbation from Sutton at the end of her second year in 2011.

She said that she too was processing the day's news, but that more than 25 women have been working toward this goal for a number of years.

"It feels like a long time coming," Gordon said, but Sutton's departure is "the first step in a longer journey."

"I think one of the reasons why it was able to go on for decades was partly because maybe the industry as well reflected some of his behaviour," she said.

"The industry is changing and now it no longer reflects the same behaviour."

Gordon said there is a sense of closure now that Sutton is no longer working at Dawson.