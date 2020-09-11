Dawson College theatre profs say they support students who made allegations against Winston Sutton

Faculty members at Dawson College's professional theatre program have issued a statement supporting former students who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Winston Sutton, a longtime teacher.

"We wish to acknowledge the survivors who have spoken out so courageously and shared their stories," said the post, which was signed "The Faculty (teachers) of the Professional Theatre Department."

"We hear you. We support you. These stories are heartbreaking, and obviously took an enormous amount of bravery to share," the post continued.

At least three former students have accused Winston Sutton of grooming them emotionally and, in two cases, of sexually harassing them.

He also began an affair with one of the women within a week of her graduation in 2010.

Sutton is not working while Dawson College investigates the allegations, but his name still appears as part the theatre faculty of the college's website.

He was set to direct two plays later this year.

Sutton was previously suspended in 2017 when more than a dozen former students accused him of bullying and harassment. After an investigation, he returned to his post the following semester.

Grace Gordon and her theatre teacher Winston Sutton at her class's graduation cocktail party in 2012. Gordon says Sutton made inappropriate comments in emails to her. (Submitted by Mara Lazaris)

The statement from Sutton's fellow professor appears to indicate they believe the allegations against him are true.

"We are devastated by what these students have experienced. We are so sorry this happened. We need to do better, and we will do better. As a faculty, and as individuals," the statement said.

It goes on to say the faculty will come up with an action plan to ensure nothing like this ever happens to any other student.

Sutton hasn't responded to repeated requests for comment.

Dawson College has said it will make its decision about Sutton's future public once its investigation is complete.

In a recent statement, Dawson's director general, Richard Filion, said Sutton has not taught at the school since Aug. 31, the first day of the fall semester.

"Dawson College wishes to reaffirm our values of respect and well-being for all and our commitment to academic integrity," he said.