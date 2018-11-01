Quebec's Davie shipyard to split billion-dollar ship maintenance contracts

Quebec's Davie shipyard is in line to get a piece of federal contracts worth billions of dollars for maintenance on Canadian navy ships.

Public Services and Procurement Canada announced Thursday in a news release it intends to sign contracts worth $7 billion with Davie, in Lévis, Que., Irving Shipbuilding Inc. in Halifax and Seaspan Victoria Shipyards in Victoria.

The government did not provide a breakdown of how much each contract is worth.

However, a source told Radio-Canada it would be the biggest contract in Davie's history. The work would begin in 2021.

Twelve Halifax-class frigates need maintenance. Irving and Davie are expected to handle refitting the ships in the Atlantic fleet, and Seaspan will work on the five that are assigned to the Pacific command.

The ships require a wide range of engineering and docking work, equipment installations and corrective maintenance.

It isn't a done deal, however — other interested suppliers have 15 calendar days to signal their interest in bidding for the contracts.

Fear that sharing will lead to job losses

Maintenance work on those ships is currently done at the Irving yard in Halifax. Last month, Irving employees held a march in Halifax to protest the Liberal government's intention to split the maintenance contracts with Davie, saying it would result in job losses at Irving.

Hundreds of workers have been laid off from Davie in recent months, which the yard says is due to a lack of federal contracts.

Davie was excluded from the national shipbuilding strategy, a long-term, multi-billion dollar commitment to renewing Canada's federal fleet, in 2011.

The Harper government picked Irving and Seaspan as the two main shipyards that would be awarded contracts — Davie was emerging from bankruptcy at the time.

However, since at least fall 2017, the Liberals have said Davie and other Canadian shipyards would also have opportunities to win contracts.

While Ottawa has not said anything about reopening the strategy, the government has been weighing whether to "refresh" it, according to a memo from January, obtained by CBC News.