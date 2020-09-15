Victims of Quebec dating scam cheated out of $2.3M

Quebec provincial police expect to arrest a dozen people in connection with a dating scam they say is operating in several parts of the province.

Police say suspects were targeting vulnerable people — mainly seniors — through dating sites and social media.

Suspects were able to manipulate and steal more than $2.3 million dollars from about 50 victims in the Montreal, Quebec City, and Outaouais regions, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The SQ says the suspects are expected to face fraud-related charges in court Tuesday. Suspects will appear by videoconference.

Anyone who may have been a victim in the case is asked to contact their local police station.

The investigation was carried out in collaboration with Revenu Québec, the Canada Revenue Agency, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and Ivory Coast police authorities.

