Montreal using recycled wine bottles to replace Darwin bridge on Nuns' Island

A pair of age-worn bridges are being replaced on Nuns' Island, but the cement used to construct the new structures will have an unusual ingredient — 70,000 wine bottles.

"It's an opportunity for this glass to, let's say, have a second life," said Étienne Cantin Bellemare, the lead designer and engineer behind the Montreal project.

"We are going to replace 10 percent of the cement with glass powder."

He said using the glass powder will reduce the energy consumed to produce the needed cement for the bridges, enough to cut CO2 emissions by 40 tonnes.

But drivers won't notice any difference and neither will those passing underneath.

The Darwin bridge is a set of overpasses that allows pedestrians and cyclists to cross under Île-des-Sœurs Boulevard's four lanes safely.

The old structures were built in 1967 near the St. Lawrence River's shoreline and have reached the end of their life, Montreal says.

Construction of the first of two bridges — the east side — is slated to be completed next month, and the second next fall, Montreal says on its website.

This means giving a second life to around 70,000 bottles which might otherwise end up in a landfill.

Montreal says the two bridges will also be a pilot project for the use of stainless steel rebar, which has "excellent corrosion resistance."

The glass, the city says, will add to the durability while helping relieve the pressure on Quebec's recycling centres, which are overflowing with empties.

"The durability of these bridges will last over 100 years," the city says in a statement.

Ground down to a micron

To add glass to cement, Bellemare said it is ground down to the size of a micron, about 1/60th the width of a human hair.

He said the material isn't just energy efficient — it will also make the bridge more resistant to winter conditions than traditional cement.

The set of overpasses that allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross under Île-des-Sœurs Boulevard's four lanes safely are being replaced with new building techniques. (Charles Contant/CBC)

"This glass is much more resilient to freeze and thaw and de-icing material," he said.

Bellemare hopes that if all goes well, the procedure will create a new, sustainable construction technique. It could be used to construct even larger bridges, he said.

And Quebec's liquor board is offering its help in the project, chipping in enough wine bottles to replace 40,000 kilograms of cement, or 1,340 bags of cement from the local hardware store, the SAQ says on its website.

From store floors to urban furniture

Both Montreal and the SAQ are touting this bridge construction technique as a worldwide first, but CBC could not independently verify that claim, as adding crushed glass to cement is not a new practice.

The SAQ has been promoting the technique since 2004, having helped found a chair position at the Université de Sherbrooke that specifically focuses on recycling recovered glass.

Mixing glass powder into cement has been used to create store floors and urban furniture. Glass powder has even been added to some of Montreal's sidewalks in recent years.

In a statement, Christian Marier-Pilon, the SAQ's director of social responsibility, describes the mixing technique as "genius."

"It's an incredible way to improve concrete's performance while making use of a recovered material that too often ends up in landfill," he says.