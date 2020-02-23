Education minister apologizes to McGill philosopher he turfed from a conference based on inaccurate column

Quebec's education minister has apologized to McGill University philosopher Daniel Weinstock for withdrawing his invitation to speak at a public forum on the future of a religion and ethics education course taught in the province's high schools.

"The Education Ministry wishes to hear him speak again, and I hope that he will be able to present his point of view as an expert at the next forum," Minister Jean-François Roberge said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

This is the latest in a series of events spurred by the publication on Wednesday of a Journal de Montréal column that incorrectly accused the philosopher of advocating symbolic circumcisions on young girls.

Weinstock has repeatedly said publicly he doesn't endorse such practices.

Following the column's publication, Roberge withdrew Weinstock's invitation to speak at the forum.

That prompted outcry, with several commentators saying it set a dangerous precedent to block Weinstock from participating based on an inaccurate portrayal of his beliefs.

As late as Friday, Premier François Legault told reporters it wasn't a good idea for Weinstock to attend the forum.

Weinstock said he spoke with Roberge on Sunday, and that the minister's apology brings the saga to end.

"I know it's very difficult in politics to actually make the kind of full throated apology that he made today," Weinstock said.

The philosopher said he would do his best to speak at the next forum but teaching obligations might prevent him from doing so.

Weinstock has two lingering concerns, however: for younger academics, this type of public discreditation could have worse effects than a tenured professor such as himself. He says the fear of negative effects on their careers could make younger scholars afraid to research "touchy, sensitive issues."

And he questioned the government's modus operandi when reacting to new information.

"This government's M.O. ... is to react very quickly, perhaps not take the time to look at the issues, make a few calls before you jump to conclusions," Weinstock said.

"There might be a little bit of a reckoning on the part of the government that slow and and deliberate and consultative is better than impetuous and fast."