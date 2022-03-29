Health official singled out in coroner's report will keep his job, minister says

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he is standing by a high-ranking health official who was singled out in a coroner's report on first wave deaths published earlier this week, for not being aware of serious problems in a private seniors' residence.

Dubé said an investigation he ordered into what happened at Manoir Liverpool in Lévis had shown Daniel Paré, the head of the regional health board at the time, did not know about allegations of neglect at the retirement home.

"If the debate is about whether Monsieur Paré was aware of the situation or not, what we were told is that he was not," Dubé said in a televised interview with Radio-Canada Friday morning.

Dubé also announced he would be running again in the upcoming provincial election in the fall.

Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel, who led an inquiry into first wave deaths in group-living settings and published a 200-page report summarizing her findings on Monday, wrote that it was surprising to hear Paré did not know that for years the Manoir Liverpool had experienced staffing issues and a lack of services. These were made worse when the pandemic hit.

Thursday, Kamel doubled down at a news conference she held about the report.

"For me it is impossible, impossible that he did not know. If indeed [Paré] was not aware, we have a serious problem," Kamel told reporters.

"To have implemented support measures over such a long period of time and to have the CEO [of a health board] not know — that's shocking to me."

Daniel Paré, director of the vaccination campaign and associate deputy health minister, will remain in his post unless new information comes to light, said Health Minster Christian Dubé. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Paré was promoted to associate deputy health minister in March. He was been heading the province's vaccination campaign for more than a year.

Dubé said he agreed with Kamel that Paré should have known but suggested it was the fault of the health system's bureaucracy.

"The machine should have informed him," Dubé said, adding he is implementing more local managers in health boards, who will have decision-making power to act on information quickly.

He said he agrees withall 23 recommendations in Kamel's report and that several have already been implemented since he took office last year.

An earlier report by the Chaudières-Appalaches health board overseeing the Manoir Liverpool confirmed several allegations published in a Radio-Canada investigation in April 2020, that residents there were not bathed often enough and were undernourished.

Herron and Liverpool different: Dubé

Another health official named in Kamel's report, Lynne McVey, announced Tuesday she would be stepping down at the end of her mandate as head of the West Island health board in July.

The health board took control of the private Herron long-term care home in Dorval on March 29, 2020, but dozens more seniors died as the situation did not improve afterward.

Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel said it should be 'impossible' for the head of a health board not to know about allegations of neglect at a seniors home. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Thursday, Kamel said people had failed at all levels in the Herron situation, from the owners, to the health board, to the Health Ministry.

But in his interview Friday, Dubé said the situations at Herron and Liverpool were different, and that he wouldn't be asking Paré to resign from his post unless new information comes to light.

At Liverpool, "there were owners — and I have to be careful about what I say here because it is before the courts — who were hiding things," Dubé said.

Dubé said important information doesn't always make it to the top of the bureaucracy, and that Quebec must learn from what happened in the first wave of the pandemic.

"We have to have learned that our seniors are a responsibility of ours," he said.

Dubé said the Health Ministry is working to improve communications but that he still sometimes learns about problems by reading about them in the newspaper.

"People need to be accountable," he said.

The government intends to implement all of Kamel's recommendations, the minister said.