Quebec City ice canoeist who died in 2017 accident could not swim, says coroner

An experienced ice canoeist who died in 2017 after his boat capsized in the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City did not reach the shoreline with the craft's other occupants because he did not know how to swim, a coroner has concluded.

Daniel Malenfant, 39, died of hypothermia after spending 53 minutes in the frigid water, according to Coroner Jean-Marc Picard.

The incident occurred on Dec. 13, 2017, when Malenfant was invited to accompany three people visiting from Calgary, along with the boat's owner.

"The weather was bad that day," wrote Picard, describing strong winds, waves and no ice formations on the water.

The crew set out just after 11 a.m. with the proper equipment, including life jackets.

Malenfant was the helmsman, seated at the stern of the canoe, while the boat's owner sat in the bow, with the three visitors in the middle seats.

"He was not paid for these kinds of outings. He did it for pleasure," the coroner highlighted in his report.

The ice canoeists made their way west toward the city's two bridges, the coroner said.

They then backtracked east, toward the Châ​teau Frontenac, and were caught off guard when weather conditions worsened on the last leg of their journey.

They headed back to their launch ramp at l'Anse au Foulon, below the Plains of Abraham.

Things took a turn for the worse when winds picked up, reaching 30 to 40 knots. Large waves struck the canoe, eventually causing it to capsize.

The coroner wrote the other occupants swam calmly toward the northern shoreline, reaching it after 25 minutes.​

More than 50 ice canoeists gathered on Jan. 6, 2018, to hold a minute of silence in Malenfant's honour. (Radio-Canada)

Malenfant, who could not swim, chose to stay behind with the canoe.

"This explains his decision to stay near the craft and wait for help," Picard wrote, concluding Malenfant's death was "violent" and "accidental."

Respected canoeist

The report describes Malenfant as an experienced ice canoeist who had been part of a competitive team for the previous seven years.

The physiotherapist, who was originally from Rivière-du-Loup, was "very appreciated by this sporting community in Quebec City," Picard wrote.

A few weeks following his death, dozens of ice canoeists held a ceremony in Malenfant's honour near l'Anse au Foulon, observing a minute of silence and then lifting their paddles to the sky.