Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner reportedly found dead in Dominica

Quebec new-media entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois is believed to have been found dead in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand, according to reports from the Caribbean nation.

The couple had been missing for a few days and was found in a burned-out car according to Dominica News Online and local sources contacted by Radio-Canada, including the resort they both managed.

Police have detained and are questioning three suspects.

CBC News has reached out to local authorities for more details.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CBC News that it's aware of the death of two Canadians in Dominica and that it's also in touch with local authorities to obtain more information.

Langlois founded the firm Softimage which produced 3D animation software that was used in movies such as Jurassic Park. He eventually sold the company to Microsoft for $200-million in 1994.

Langlois was also behind the creation of the Ex-Centris cinema in Montreal in 1999.

He and Marchand first came to the Caribbean island in 1997 and opened the luxury off-the-grid Coulibri Ridge resort in October, 2022.