Cyclist dead after being struck by pickup truck in Villeray

A 67-year-old man has died after he was struck by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike north on Lajeunesse Boulevard in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

The collision happened at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and comes following reports that the city's number of pedestrian fatalities so far this year, at 14, is the highest of any year-to-date statistic in recorded history.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died hours later.

Montreal police said the driver, a 64-year-old man, was driving west on Crémazie Boulevard.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 64-year-old man. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police spokesperson Cst. Benoit Boisselle said witnesses told investigators the pickup truck had been crossing Lajeunesse on a green light.

"So we don't know if the cyclist passed on red light. Was he already on the floor? We don't know the exact cause of the collision right now," he said.

The driver remained at the intersection and collaborated with police, Boisselle said, adding alcohol was determined not to have been a factor in the crash.

Crémazie is closed between St-Hubert and St-Denis streets, and Lajeunesse Boulevard is closed to the south of Crémazie.