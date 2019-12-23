Pedestrian deaths reach 10-year high, but no cyclist deaths in Montreal in 2019
24 pedestrians were killed in 2019, up from last year when 18 pedestrians were killed
More pedestrians were killed in Montreal this year than any other year since 2010 — meanwhile, no cyclists died on the roads.
In 2019, 24 pedestrians were killed in Montreal, according to police.
"We are working to ensure more respect is paid at pedestrian crossings," city spokesperson Geneviève Jutras said.
For some pedestrians, having enough time to cross is paramount.
Jason Savard often walks in his Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood and said it can feel unsafe.
"We can't blame the victim who is just trying to get to his house at the other side of the street," Savard said.
He also hopes the city will create more four-way pedestrian crossing lights.
In November, Mayor Valérie Plante said the city would install pedestrian lights and countdown timers at all traffic lights.
No cyclist deaths
Meanwhile, some think that no cyclist deaths may just be good luck — like cyclist Alain Deschamps.
"It's important not to forget that Vision Zero is not just about deaths, it's about preventing serious injuries as well," Deschamps said.
Montreal police have not yet released the number of people who were severely injured on the road in 2019.
Last year, 20 cyclists and 87 pedestrians were seriously injured.
Vision Zero was announced in March and refers to the policy goal undertaken by many North American cities, including New York and Toronto, to reduce their number of road deaths and severe injuries to zero.
With reporting by Franca Mignacca
