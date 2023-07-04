Montreal cyclist killed in collision with tanker truck

A cyclist died following a collision with a tanker truck in downtown Montreal late Tuesday morning.

Montreal police say the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Papineau Avenue.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the truck was driving north on Papineau when the man fell off his bicycle for an unknown reason.

After the collision, the tanker continued its way onto the Jacques-Cartier Bridge toward the South Shore. Police are still searching for the truck driver.

Police are asking drivers to use Sherbrooke Street to get to the bridge as the corner of Papineau and René-Lévesque Boulevard is closed off. Officers are present to direct traffic.

A security perimeter has been set up around the scene of the collision and police are investigating.