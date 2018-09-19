Cyclist in critical condition after collision in Montreal North

A 24-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being struck by a car. Police say the man is in critical condition.

A spokesman for the SPVM says the man was was riding his bike on the sidewalk of Hébert Avenue near the corner of d'Amos Street in Montreal North when the collision occurred.

A car, which was heading in the same direction as the bike, turned into a parking lot, hitting the man.

Police investigators are speaking to the 27-year-old man who was driving the car.

Hébert Avenue is currently closed between Charleroi Street and d'Amos Street.