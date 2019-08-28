Cyclist in her 50s seriously injured after being hit by car in Longueuil
The cyclist was travelling eastbound on Taschereau Boulevard when the collision occurred on the Route 116 overpass at around 12:45 a.m., according to Longueuil police.
Victim suffered multiple fractures but police do not fear for her life
A cyclist in her fifties was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Montreal's South Shore overnight.
The cyclist was travelling eastbound on Taschereau Boulevard when she was struck on the Route 116 overpass at around 12:45 a.m., according to Longueuil police.
The woman suffered multiple fractures, but authorities do not fear for her life.
A perimeter was briefly in place while police conducted an investigation.