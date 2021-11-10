Cyclist hit by dump truck in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood

A 66-year-old man is in critical condition in a Montreal hospital after being hit by a dump truck in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

The Montreal police department (SPVM) says the collision happened at about 2:35 p.m.

The cyclist and the truck were both travelling south on Saint-Laurent Boulevard when the truck turned right onto de Liège Street.

Firefighters had to work to free the cyclist, who was pinned under the truck. He was taken to hospital.

An SPVM spokesperson said the truck driver, a 55-year-old man, received some psychological counselling at the scene.

The accident-reconstruction squad is on site trying to determine exactly what happened. They will be questioning eyewitnesses and reviewing security camera footage. They are also expected to question the driver.